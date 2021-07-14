CIA Remains In Afghanistan Under Difficult Circumstances After U.S. Military Pulls Out

The U.S. military has left Afghanistan almost entirely. But the CIA is still there, though now under much more difficult circumstances.

So how will the spy agency gather intelligence on the Taliban and monitor other extremist threats at this critical time in Afghanistan?

NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre explains how the CIA will try to accomplish that mission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

