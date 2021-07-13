‘What’s Next?” is a new collaboration with Axios. It’s the name of their newsletter that peers into the near future.

Each week, 1A will team up with a reporter to talk about the waves of change in how we work, play, and get around.

We start with new data looking at who is and who isn’t embracing the idea of a hybrid post-pandemic workplace.

Erica Pandey is a business reporter at Axios. She covers the business and technology trends that are shaping the future of work.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5