In China, “red tourism” is being promoted. As the Communist Party turns 100 years old, tours are being held at Communist Party historical sites. The sites show great veneration towards Chairman Mao Zedong and the country’s current leader, Xi Jinping.

NPR’s Emily Feng reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.