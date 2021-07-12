Italy Beats England In European Championship; Djokovic Takes 20th Grand Slam Title At Wimbledon

Over the weekend, two sports finals — Wimbledon and the European soccer Championship — came to a dramatic finish in London.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic cemented his status with his 20th Grand Slam title, and Italy beat England in a nail-biter shootout for their first Euro Cup victory since 1968.

Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea speaks with Christopher Clarey, international sports correspondent for The New York Times, about the two matches.

