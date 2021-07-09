Southwest Braces For Water Shortages As Lake Mead Level Continues To Fall

Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, is facing a dire water shortage. The lake is currently at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with John Fleck, director of the water resources program at the University of New Mexico, about the falling water level in the lake.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.