Authorities officially called off the search for survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday with dozens still missing two weeks after the building collapsed.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Pablo Rodriguez, whose mother and grandmother went missing in the disaster.

