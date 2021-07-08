Nikole Hannah-Jones Heads To Howard

The fall semester for many colleges in the United States doesn’t start until August, but some big academic hires are already making headlines.

After an intense battle with the board of trustees at the University of North Carolina, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was finally given tenure. But in an interview with CBS, she announced she’s going elsewhere.

And Howard University isn’t just getting Hannah-Jones. Ta-Nehisi Coates will be joining the university as a writer-in-residence.

How did we get here? And what does it mean for the future of university tenure?

