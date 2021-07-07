Morning Headlines: Ohio Supreme Court Declines to Hear Appeal for ex-Cleveland Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice; State Anti-Hazing Law to Go Into Effect This Fall

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 7:

Ohio Supreme Court declines to hear appeal for ex-Cleveland cop who killed Tamir Rice

Anti-hazing law to go into effect this fall

Study shows Vax-a-Million lottery did not increase vaccinations

Cuyahoga County green lights plans for new jail

Ten more counties added to state water quality initiative

Record-Courier newsroom staff to unionize

Cleveland signs former Tiger Wilson Ramos

Game postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa, double-header scheduled

(AP) -- The Ohio Supreme Court says it will not hear an appeal over the firing of a white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice outside a city recreation center in 2014. An arbitrator and a county judge previously upheld Timothy Loehmann's 2017 firing for providing false information on his job application. An appeals court in Cleveland dismissed an appeal earlier this year citing a police union's failure to serve notice on attorneys hired by the city. Loehmann shot Rice who was 12 within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near a gazebo where he'd been sitting.

(AP) -- Tougher criminal penalties for hazing in Ohio will take effect this fall, nearly three years after the death of the college student for whom the law is named. Gov. Mike DeWine signed “Collin’s Law” yesterday. It’s named for Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died in 2018. Momentum for the proposal grew after Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz died in March following another alleged fraternity hazing. Under the law, hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone will be a third-degree felony punishable with prison time.

(Cleveland.com) – Despite the hype and hoopla around Governor Mike DeWine’s Vax-a-million lottery, a new study finds that the million-dollar giveaways did not increase vaccination rates. The study by the Boston University School of Medicine finds rates did increase in Ohio after DeWine’s announcement, but the same trend was seen in other states without incentives. A spokesman for the governor tells Cleveland.com that Vax-a-million was successful and that they believe it prompted some to get the vaccine sooner ahead of the spread of the new Delta variant.

(Cleveland.com) – Cuyahoga County Council has given the go-ahead on the creation of plans for a new jail. Cleveland.com reports the council voted nine-to-one on an eight-million dollar contract for an engineering firm to design the new facility. The lone-hold out, Councilwoman Nan Baker tells Cleveland.com that there’s no question the county needs a new jail, but she’s concerned about the lack of details about how the county intends to pay for the estimated half-billion-dollar project. The current jail was built in 1976. No decision has been made on where the new facility would be located.

(AP) - Gov. Mike DeWine says farmers in 10 more northern Ohio counties will be eligible for financial incentives by using new agriculture practices that improve water quality in Lake Erie. That brings the number of counties eligible up to 24 through the state’s water quality initiative. Nearly 2,000 farmers applied to enroll more than a million acres during the program’s first year. Those who sign up are able to receive payouts for using farming practices that limit runoff from fields that feed harmful algae in the lake’s western end.

(Crain’s Cleveland Business) – Staffers at the Record-Courier have announced they’re forming a union. Crain’s Cleveland Business reports seven members of the newsroom have signed cards to be represented by the NewsGuild-CWA. Complaints include poor pay and benefits and concerns over job security. The family-owned paper was sold in 2017 to Gatehouse Media which switched its name to Gannett after a 2019 takeover of that company. Crain’s reports staffers are asking Gannett to voluntarily recognize the union. The company did not respond to Crain’s request for comment.

(AP) - Cleveland has signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with Detroit. The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He has also played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals, and Twins.

(AP) - Cleveland’s game yesterday with Tampa Bay was put off a day as a precaution due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The teams will make up the game with a double-header today. The first pitch is at 12:10 this afternoon. Game two will follow a half-hour after the conclusion of the first game. Cleveland comes into today’s game having lost its last seven games.

