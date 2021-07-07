© 2021 WKSU
ACA Health Insurance Could Be Free For People Who Received Unemployment In 2021

Published July 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT

People who’ve received unemployment benefits during 2021 could be eligible for low- or no-cost, zero-premium health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. It’s a benefit included in the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

