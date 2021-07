The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after almost 20 years without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, Afghan military officials said.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Kathy Gannon, the Associated Press’ news director for Pakistan and Afghanistan, who is covering the story.

