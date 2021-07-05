South Florida Counties In State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is sweeping along Cuba’s southern coast, and forecasters expect it to make landfall on the island’s central shore by midafternoon Monday.

In Florida, a state of emergency has been declared in 15 counties, including in Miami-Dade County, where the high-rise condominium collapsed.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Jeff Huffman, director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

