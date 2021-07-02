Oregon Governor On Heat-Related Deaths And Planning For Drought, Wildfires

At least 79 deaths have now been tied to the record heat wave that hit Oregon earlier this week with temperatures as high as 117 degrees. These conditions, paired with the drought across the West, can be a dangerous combination for wildfires.

President Biden held a meeting with a group of Western state governors to discuss how best to prepare for the months ahead.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who was part of the meeting.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.