Last night, New York’s Board of Elections released another new tally of votes in the city’s mayoral race.

It was the second updated tally in less than two days.

That’s because, on Tuesday, the Board of Elections accidentally counted roughly 135,000 sample ballots – and released the results.

The tally was retracted after a few hours. But current mayor Bill de Blasio says it’s yet another reason the board should be “torn down and replaced.”

What’s going on in New York?

