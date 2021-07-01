Vaccination Nation: The Delta Variant Approaches

President Joe Biden hoped to get 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4, but the White House announced last week it’s not happening.

The real race is not towards the Independence Day deadline, but against the spread of the Delta variant— a strain of COVID-19 believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than its predecessors.

Nearly half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated, but two groups are still lagging behind: young adults and residents in some Republican-held states.

During the series “Vaccination Nation,” we talk with a panel of experts to answer questions about the latest vaccine news.

