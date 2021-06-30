Has The Pandemic Ushered In A New Era Of Innovation?

Crises can be a fertile time for scientific and technological innovation.

Derek Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic, discusses how the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic could spur a new era of innovation — the way the focused government-led efforts during World War II did — but so far, it has fallen short.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Thompson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.