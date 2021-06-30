© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Death Toll Rises To 16 As Search And Rescue Efforts Continue In Surfside, Florida

Published June 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
June 30, 2021: Search and rescue personnel work alongside heavy machinery to sift through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
June 30, 2021: Search and rescue personnel work alongside heavy machinery to sift through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Officials in Surfside, Florida, say the death toll from last week’s condo building collapse has risen to 16 people, and 147 people remain missing or unaccounted for.

Dino Zeljkovic of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is part of the state’s search and rescue task force 3 in Surfside and joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories