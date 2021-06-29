1 Year Later, China's National Security Law Has All But Snuffed Out Political Protest In Hong Kong

It’s been one year since China passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that criminalized protest and curbed the city’s long-cherished autonomy from mainland China.

Critics called it “the end of Hong Kong” when it passed, and some of their dire predictions have come true. Police have arrested protesters and cracked down on pro-democracy news outlets.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Louisa Lim, a senior lecturer in audio-visual journalism at the University of Melbourne and host of the “Little Red Podcast.”

