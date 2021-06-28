Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Assistant Conductor Shares His Summer Playlist
Jonathan Rush, an assistant conductor for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, joins host Robin Young to talk about what he’s listening to this summer.
“Fate Now Conquers” by Carlos Simon
“Coincident Dances” by Jesse Montgomery
“Petite Suite de Concert” by Samuel Coleridge Taylor
“Control” by Jared Jenkins
“Jireh” by Maverick City Music
“Rhapsody in G Minor” by Johannes Brahms
“Symphony No. 7” by Ludwig Van Beethoven
“DANCE” by Anna Clyne
“Destined Words” by James Lee III
“Build Your Home” by Rashard Wright
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.