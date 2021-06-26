Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.
Before George Floyd, There Was Daniel Brown
This week on Elevations, we interview author Gordon H. Shufelt on his new book The Uncommon Case of Daniel Brown: How a White Police Officer Was Convicted of Killing a Black Citizen, Baltimore, 1875.
Gordon H. Shufelt is a retired attorney and administrative law judge. He served in the federal government for 30 years, including 14 years as a Veterans Law Judge with the Board of Veterans Appeals in Washington, DC.
The book is currently out now from Kent State University Press.