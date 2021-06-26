Before George Floyd, There Was Daniel Brown

This week on Elevations, we interview author Gordon H. Shufelt on his new book The Uncommon Case of Daniel Brown: How a White Police Officer Was Convicted of Killing a Black Citizen, Baltimore, 1875.

Gordon H. Shufelt is a retired attorney and administrative law judge. He served in the federal government for 30 years, including 14 years as a Veterans Law Judge with the Board of Veterans Appeals in Washington, DC.

The book is currently out now from Kent State University Press.