Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Before George Floyd, There Was Daniel Brown

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published June 26, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY PRESS

This week on Elevations, we interview author Gordon H. Shufelt on his new book The Uncommon Case of Daniel Brown: How a White Police Officer Was Convicted of Killing a Black Citizen, Baltimore, 1875.

Gordon H. Shufelt is a retired attorney and administrative law judge. He served in the federal government for 30 years, including 14 years as a Veterans Law Judge with the Board of Veterans Appeals in Washington, DC.

The book is currently out now from Kent State University Press.

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.
