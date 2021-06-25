© 2021 WKSU
Legal Expert Says He Doesn't Expect Derek Chauvin To Speak At Sentencing Hearing

Published June 25, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
A general view shows the site where George Floyd was killed by then Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin taken on June 24, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Derek Chauvin is facing sentencing in Minneapolis on Friday. The former police officer was convicted in last year’s murder of George Floyd.

The state of Minnesota is asking for 30 years in prison, but there are multiple factors at play that could lessen Chauvin’s sentence.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Rick Petry, who is an adjunct professor at the Mitchell Hamlin School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota and a former criminal defense attorney.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

