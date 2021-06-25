Journalists Confront Their Role In Society After Pandemic, Political Turmoil And Racial Reckoning

After last year’s political turmoil and racial reckoning forced businesses, governments and individuals to confront their biases, newsrooms across the country were also looking inward at their own status quo.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with three journalists about how the past year has changed them, then speaks with Kathleen McElroy, director of the School of Journalism at the University of Texas in Austin, about the evolving landscape of journalism.

