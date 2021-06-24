© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published June 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, are visiting the White House Friday to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

The country’s former President, Hamid Karzai, said in an interview that the U.S. failed in Afghanistan and that NATO’s withdrawal from the region left behind a disaster.

Computer virus software company founder John McAffee was found dead in a Spanish prison just as his extradition to the United States was approved. He was charged with tax evasion last year.

U.S. authorities have seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains. Officials say the sites are spreading disinformation.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A