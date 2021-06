With crime up in major cities, President Biden is aiming to curb gun violence.

Among the goals the president has is to put an end to illegal gun sales and strengthen funding for anti-violence programs in communities.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR White House Correspondent Ayesha Rascoe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

