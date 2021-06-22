American Airlines Cancels Flights Amid Worker Shortage

As travel continues to pick up and more Americans travel as restrictions lift in the U.S., American Airlines is struggling to keep up.

The company was forced to cancel hundreds of flights and cited worker shortages and poor weather as some of the reasons behind the cancellations.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

