Morning Headlines: Captiol Theatre Reopening Delayed; Sen. Portman Touts Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 21:

Captiol Theatre reopening delayed

Sen. Portman touts bipartisan infrastructure plan

One killed, three injured in Akron shootings

Proposed bill could leave Ohio casinos without sports books

Cleveland planning commission approves memorial for Sowell victims

Captiol Theatre reopening delayed

The historic Capitol Theatre in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood won't reopen next month as planned. The theater that's been closed since the pandemic began last year needed to raise $50,000 to cover repairs, bills and to rehire and retain employees. But the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, which owns the Capitol, said it fell short. Officials also say a delay in federal Small Business Administration funding for shuttered venues also affected their reopening timeline.

Sen. Portman touts bipartisan infrastructure plan

Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday to tout a bipartisan infrastructure proposal he’s leading negotiations on in the Senate. Portman said the bipartisan plan would be paid for without raising taxes and called Senate Democrats’ $6 trillion plan a “grab bag of progressive priorities.” Portman was one of 10 senators who announced the plan that that would dedicate roughly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over eight years. However, the proposal is receiving pushback from both sides of the aisle.

One killed, three injured in Akron shootings

One man was killed and others injured in separate shootings in Akron over the weekend. A 22-year-old man died from a gunshot wound Friday evening at Mount Peace Cemetery in Highland Square. A suspect has been arrested. Three others were injured in other shootings throughout the city on Saturday. There have been no arrests made in any of those incidents, and police are asking the public for information.

Proposed bill could leave Ohio casinos without sports books

Legislation enacted by the Ohio Senate to legalize sports betting in the state could leave casinos in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus out in the cold. The bill limits the number of brick-and-mortar sports books based on county population and gives professional sports teams priority in obtaining licenses. For example, the bill allows for three sports books in Cuyahoga County where there are three professional sports teams, a casino, and a racino. A spokesperson for a coalition representing professional sports teams said he could not comment on what their individual plans are for pursuing gaming licenses.

Cleveland planning commission approves memorial for Sowell victims

A memorial garden for the 11 victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell is moving forward. The city's planning commission approved the design for the garden on Sowell’s former property and surrounding lots in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The Western Reserve Land Conservancy and other organizations have raised $300,000 for the project and hope to have it complete this fall. In 2009, police found the decomposed bodies of 11 women on Sowell's property. Sowell, who was awaiting the death penalty, died of an unspecified illness in February.

