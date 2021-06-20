© 2021 WKSU
Sunday Puzzle: Hidden Cities

By Will Shortz
Published June 20, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence hides the name of a U.S. city of seven more more letters. You name the cities.

Ex. The weightlifters are flexing tonight. [Ky.] --> LEXINGTON
1. Is the psychic a good prognosticator? [Ill.]
2. I don't like spoilsports mouthing off. [N.H.]
3. Make me a sandwich Italian-style. [Kan.]
4. Beauty queens rebuff a lot of suitors. [N.Y.]
5. We saved a swami's soul and spirit. [Mont.]
6. Grandma voted for Landon. [Fla.]
7. The geologist watches a peak erode. [Va.]
8. You need a low heel in good boots. [W.Va.]
9. It was a banana he imagined. [Calif.]
10. The instrument produces amorphous tones. [Tex.]
11. I'd like a ranch or a generic house. [Alas.]

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Sandy Weisz, of Chicago. Name a famous woman in American history with a three-part name. Change one letter in her first name to a double letter. The resulting first and second parts of her name form the first and last names of a famous athlete. And the last part of the woman's name is a major rival of that athlete. Who are these people?

Challenge answer: Lady Bird Johnson --> Larry Bird, (Magic) Johnson

Winner: Efrem Mallach of Milford, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Iva Allen in Canada. Name a make of car. Write it in all capital letters. Rotate one of the letters 90 degrees and another letter 180 degrees to make a woman's name. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Weekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
