Morning Headlines: State. Rep. Householder Expelled; Trump Rally to be Held in Lorain County

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 17:

State. Rep. Householder expelled

The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme. The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member. Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants. Householder has proclaimed his innocence. He told lawmakers Tuesday that the expulsion push did not constitute “disorderly conduct” warranting removal and violated the will of voters who returned him to office in November despite the charges against him.

Trump rally to be held in Lorain County

More details are emerging about former President Donald Trump’s rally in Northeast Ohio next week. It will be June 26 a at the Lorain County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. It will be Trump’s first mass rally since he left office on Jan. 20. The Columbus Dispatch reported this week that Trump intends to target Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Rocky River. Gonzalez is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in spurring the January 6 attack on Congress. Trump has endorsed former White House aide Max Miller for the seat.

Ohio names 4th Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations stall

The state has announced the fourth set of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners even as the number of vaccinations being provided continues to be stagnant. Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won the fourth $1 million prize. Sean Horning from Cincinnati in Hamilton County won the fourth student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college. Ohio's incentive initially resulted in a 43% increase in vaccinations, but the numbers are declining again.

Ohio Senate approves legalized sports betting bill

The Ohio Senate has approved legislation legalizing sports betting in the state. The bill would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones, and pro sports stadiums. The legislation was approved in a 30-2 vote Wednesday and also allows for electronic bingo at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General's Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission. The Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved another sports-related measure that would let college athletes earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images, and likenesses. Both bills now go to the House for consideration.

Cleveland's mayoral race set at eight candidates

Eight candidates filed petitions by Wednesday’s deadline to enter the race to succeed Frank Jackson as mayor of Cleveland. Ideastream reports the candidates are:

Justin Bibb, an executive at an urban technology nonprofit

Ross DiBello, an attorney

Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones

Council President Kevin Kelley

Dennis Kucinich, the former congressman and former Cleveland mayor

Former Ward 2 Councilman Zack Reed, who unsuccessfully challenged Jackson in 2017

Landry M. Simmons, a career law enforcement officer

State Sen. Sandra Williams

Cleveland’s charter requires mayoral candidates to collect 3,000 signatures from registered city voters. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections had not verified all petition signatures by the close of business Wednesday.

High school football championships to return to Canton

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says high school football state championship games are coming back to Canton. All seven games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2021 under the three-year deal. Canton, Massillon, and Ohio State University all have hosted the state football championships at various points over the past 30 years.

