Morning Headlines: Former President Donald Trump to Hold Rally in Cleveland Next Week; Householder Disputes Effort to Expel Him

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 16th:

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Cleveland next week

'I'm not guilty': Ohio lawmaker disputes effort to expel him

Startup Lordstown Motors says production still on track

Judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles’ brother

Senate plan would probe assets of Ohio food stamp recipients

GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio

Ohio state patrol unveils distracted driving stats website

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Cleveland next week

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally next week in Cleveland. The Columbus Dispatch reports Trump is coming to Northeast Ohio in part, to target Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Rocky River. Gonzalez is one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in spurring the January 6 attack on Congress. Trump has endorsed former White House aide Max Miller who has launched a primary challenge for the 16th District seat. Details of the June 26 event have not been released.

'I'm not guilty': Ohio lawmaker disputes effort to expel him

The former Ohio House speaker entangled in an alleged federal bribery scheme testified in a hearing for a bipartisan effort to remove him from his seat. State Rep. Larry Householder has found himself under the cloud of a federal investigation before, but this time he is charged and there's momentum even among his own GOP colleagues to remove him from the chamber after he was reelected in November. The House on Tuesday held a hearing where the Perry County Republican was invited to testify on his behalf, potentially setting the stage for yet another political comeback.

Startup Lordstown Motors says production still on track

Startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors says it’s still on track to begin production this fall despite a bumpy past week. Company executives in Ohio said Tuesday that they have enough orders and cash on hand to keep operating through next May. That comes a day after the company's top two executives resigned and less than a week after Lordstown Motors cautioned it may not be in business a year from now. The startup that plans to begin production at a former General Motors plant near Youngstown has struggled to secure funding and firm vehicle orders.

Judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles’ brother

A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg ruled Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead. Moments later, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas. Defense lawyers had sought the judge’s ruling, which also acquitted Biles-Thomas of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges.

Senate plan would probe assets of Ohio food stamp recipients

The Senate version of Ohio's upcoming state budget would require a new asset test for food stamp recipients that would measure their worth both by income and belongings such as cars. Matt Huffman is the Republican president of the Ohio Senate. He says some people are taking advantage of the program and the goal of the asset test is to be sure benefits are reaching recipients who need them. Kelsey Bergfeld is director of Advocates for Ohio's Future at the Center for Community Solutions. She says the test will force low-income Ohioans to choose between having food and owning a car.

GOP bill would prohibit requiring any vaccination in Ohio

A House committee continues to take testimony on a GOP bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don't receive them. The legislation before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated. The measure would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they've been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis. The legislation has attracted many detractors of the coronavirus vaccine but it covers all vaccines.

Ohio state patrol unveils distracted driving stats website

The state highway patrol has unveiled a website providing details about distracted driving in Ohio. The patrol says there have been more than 70,000 crashes in Ohio attributed to distracted driving since 2016, with more than 2,000 involving serious injuries or fatalities. Troopers issued more than 24,000 distracted driving tickets during the same period. The patrol's Distracted Driving Dashboard provides information on crashes and citations statewide and on the county level, including statistics on specific routes. Legislation pending in the Ohio House would outlaw holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving.

