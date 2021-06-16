Mark's Almanac for June 16, 2021

It was on this date in 1858 that Abraham Lincoln accepted the Illinois Republican Party's nomination for U.S. Senate and gave his "house divided" speech. He would lose to Democrat Stephen A. Douglas in the election. And it was on this date in 1967 that the Monterey Pop Festival opened. featuring acts such as the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the Who and Ravi Shankar, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding.