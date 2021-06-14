Morning Headlines: Northeast Ohio Sees a Wave of Weekend Gunfire; Gov. DeWine Says More Vaccination Giveaways Are Planned

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 14:

Northeast Ohio sees a wave of weekend gunfire

Gov. DeWine says more vaccination giveaways are planned

Lordstown Motors CEO and CFO resign

USS Cod collides with vessel upon departure

It was a weekend marked by gun violence throughout the region. In Cleveland, three people died and four were injured in a shooting outside a gas station on the East side early Saturday. In Akron, a 26-year old man was shot and killed early Sunday in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood. In a separate incident, an Akron police officer fired his weapon early Sunday at an armed shooting suspect running from police in the Kenmore neighborhood. The armed man was able to get away from officers and remains at-large. It’s unknown whether he was shot. In Stark County, an investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Plain Township. And in Wayne County, a bystander was killed and others injured following a shootout at a racetrack in West Salem. Deputies say as many as 20 rounds were fired during the altercation, which happened outside of the event at Dragway 42.

There are just two weeks left for Vax-a-million, the state’s weekly drawings in which vaccinated Ohioans can win a million dollars or a full-ride college experience. But Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting there might be some new prizes coming in the future. DeWine says he’s been talking with Ohio businesses to see what they can come up with that might help increase vaccination rates. The Vax-a-million drawings will end this month.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the startup commercial electric vehicle maker. The announcement comes less than a week after Lordstown cautioned that it may not be in business a year from now as it tries to secure funding to start full production of an electric pickup truck. The company named lead independent director Angela Strand as executive chairwoman and said that she will oversee the organization’s transition until a permanent CEO is appointed.

It wasn't a smooth departure for the USS Cod, a submarine that left its dock in Cleveland for the first time in more than 50 years over the weekend. Cleveland.com reports the World War II-era sub struck a moored U.S. Coast Guard vessel Sunday morning while it was being towed to Pennsylvania for maintenance. The ice-breaking Coast Guard vessel sustained some damage, it's unknown whether the Cod sustained any damage. The USS Cod should return to Cleveland and reopen to visitors in August.

