© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Kent State Psychologist Turns Tall Tales into Public Speaking Win

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published June 12, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT
TallTales__webheader_0.jpg
MATT LUPICA/KENT STATE TODAY
Lisa L. Sims, Ph.D.

Lisa L. Sims, Ph.D. is a Psychologist in Counseling and Psychological Services at DeWeese Health Center at Kent State University. She participated in a Toastmasters International speech contest after joining in September 2020. She took first place in the local competition.

After advancing to the Division Contest, Sims finished third by telling a tall tale about a fictional animal who could rid the world of COVID-19 named Schnozzlepuss.

Tags

Elevations
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.
See stories by Jon Nungesser