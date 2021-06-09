A Piece Of The First Rainbow Pride Flag Is Back In Its Birth Place

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and along with hopefully some COVID-safe celebrating, a symbol of pride is home. A piece of the first rainbow Pride flag ever created is back in its birthplace, San Francisco. The iconic multicolored banner was first made 43 years ago by artist Gilbert Baker. It since ended up in different places across the country but now is officially on display in San Francisco. Happy Pride. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.