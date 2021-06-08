Mark's Almanac for June 8, 2021

It was on this date in 1789, James Madison introduced a proposed Bill of Rights to the U.S. House of Representatives. The topic had been hotly debated. It took until September of 1791 for the amendments to be adopted. And it was on this date in 1989 that Pittsburgh Pirate broadcaster, Jim Rooker feeling overconfident that the Pirates would win with a 10-run lead over the Phillies in Philadelphia, declared "If we lose this game, I'll walk back to Pittsburgh." The Phillies won the game 15-11. At the end of the season, Rooker and other Pirate officials walked back to Pittsburgh for charity.