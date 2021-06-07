© 2021 WKSU
Mark's Almanac
Mark Pennell sits at the helm of his time machine.Mark's Almanac is a 90-second time travel that highlights the world's history from the very serious to the sometimes sublime.

Mark's Almanac for June 4, 2021

Published June 7, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT
A picture of Indians Pitcher Tom Hilgendorf after being hit with a chair during Ten Cent Beer Night in 1974.
CLEVELAND PRESS
Indians Pitcher Tom Hilgendorf was hit with a chair during Ten Cent Beer Night in 1974.

It was on this date in 1974 that a promotion at a Cleveland Indians' game turned out to not be one of the city's better moments. Dubbed Ten Cent Beer Night, the team was offering fans all the 8-ounce glasses of beer they could drink for a dime. As the game went on and fans became more inebriated, multiple fans ran on the field and fans hurled objects onto the field.

