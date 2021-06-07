Mark Pennell sits at the helm of his time machine.Mark's Almanac is a 90-second time travel that highlights the world's history from the very serious to the sometimes sublime.
Mark's Almanac for June 4, 2021
It was on this date in 1974 that a promotion at a Cleveland Indians' game turned out to not be one of the city's better moments. Dubbed Ten Cent Beer Night, the team was offering fans all the 8-ounce glasses of beer they could drink for a dime. As the game went on and fans became more inebriated, multiple fans ran on the field and fans hurled objects onto the field.