Mark's Almanac for June 3, 2021

It was on this date in 1781 that Jack Jouett proceeded to ride 40 miles to warn Thomas Jefferson at Monticello that British troops were on their way. Jouett was known as the Paul Revere of the south. And it was on this date in 1925 that Goodyear made history by debuting the first U.S. commercially licensed Blimp to the world. The blimp was a single-engine contraption named Pilgrim.