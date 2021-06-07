Heroic Rat Hangs Up His Sniffer After Years Of Detecting Land Mines

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel with this update to a story we brought you last year. Magawa, quite possibly the world's most decorated mine-sniffing rat, is retiring. Over his five-year career, the African giant pouched rat used his super schnoz to sniff out 71 landmines in Cambodia. But recently, Magawa started slowing down, and his handlers think he deserves some rest. May you smell nothing more but your favorite watermelon snacks from now on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.