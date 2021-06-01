Mark's Almanac for May 31, 2021

It is a day of disasters today. It was on this date in 1889 that the Johnstown Flood occurred after the South Fork Dam failed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. 2,209 residents died in the flow of water. And it was on this date in 1985 that a strong tornado outbreak took place in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario. One of the 42 tornadoes touched down in Portage County, Ohio, and lead to great devastation further east in Niles, Ohio.