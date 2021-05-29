© 2021 WKSU
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Kent State Grad Launches New Instagram Live Series on Taboo Subjects

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published May 29, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT
A photo of Katherine Wilkes.
KATHERINE WILKES
Katherine Wilkes

Katherine Wilkes is a Kent State University alum who recently launched a new Instagram Live series, Different Folks, Different Strokes.

In a recent press release on the show, she stated "DFDS is a live series about me interviewing people from taboo backgrounds.” Her show focuses on topics regarding people of color, disabled people, black women, exotic dancers, comedians, those with health issues, and other topics not well discussed.

Elevations
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.
