Morning Headlines: Ohio, Census Bureau Reach Agreement on Redistricting Data; GOP Bills Would Ban Critical Race Theory in Ohio Classrooms

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 26:

Ohio, Census Bureau reach agreement on redistricting data

The state of Ohio and the U.S. Census Bureau have asked a judge to place a hold on their court fight over when data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts will be released. As part of a settlement agreement, the Census Bureau promised to release the redistricting data no later than Aug. 16. The bureau also agreed to provide Ohio with twice-monthly updates on its progress toward meeting that deadline. According to the agreement, Ohio will drop its lawsuit against the agency once the redistricting data is released. The Census Bureau says it was unable to meet its original March 31 deadline because of the pandemic.

GOP bills would ban critical race theory in Ohio classrooms

Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced bills that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory" in K-12 classrooms. Critical race theory is part of a scholarly movement that proposes examining U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism, and discrimination. Critics say it proposes that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country. A pair of House bills introduced yesterday would prohibit, among other things, the teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior to another and that individuals could be considered racists by virtue of their skin color.

Southwest Ohio city the first in state to ban abortions

A city in Southwest Ohio has become the first in the state to ban abortions. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Lebanon city council voted unanimously last night to approve the ban, although one council member resigned in protest. The Enquirer reports there were numerous comments from the public during the three-hour meeting ranging from support to questions of overreach by the council and why the action was needed given there are currently no abortion providers in the city.

GM to support UAW efforts to organize at new Youngstown battery plant

General Motors says it will now support efforts by the United Auto Workers union to organize employees at U.S. electric vehicle battery factories that it’s building in Youngstown and another in Tennessee with a joint venture partner. The company’s statement departs from GM's past stance that the joint venture called Ultium Cells LLC would decide on a bargaining strategy. But it falls into line with President Joe Biden’s promise to create good-paying union jobs in the transition from combustion vehicles to electric. It also comes after the UAW has made strong public statements that GM and Ford have a moral obligation to pay top union wages at joint venture battery plants.

Pro Football Hall of Fam to open all exhibits Friday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going to open all its exhibits on Friday. This includes several exhibits and areas that had remained offline since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the Hall for nearly three months last year. Among the attractions returning are “Madden” Xbox gaming systems, the “Sounds of the NFL” theater, and “Magic Memories” photo booth.

Cleveland wins in shutout against Detroit, Plesac put on injury list

Cleveland’s Aaron Civale dominated Detroit, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the team’s 4-1 victory yesterday. Meanwhile, Cleveland righty Zach Plesac has been put on the 10-day injured list, the result of breaking the thumb on his pitching hand. There was no initial word on how long Plesac will be sidelined. According to manager Terry Francona, Plesac hurt himself while “rather aggressively taking off his undershirt” after Sunday’s start against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

Cavs lose pre-draft tiebreaker to Oklahoma City, fall to 5th spot

The Cavaliers dropped another close one, this time off the court. After going 22-50 in a regular season loaded with injuries, Cleveland lost a tiebreaker on Tuesday to Oklahoma City and will have the No. 5 positions in next month’s NBA draft lottery, one spot below the Thunder. The teams finished with identical records this season, prompting a “coin flip” that didn’t go the Cavs’ way.

