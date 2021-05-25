Morning Headlines: Court Rules in Favor of Stark County Buying Voting Machines; U.S. Supreme Court Won't Hear Case of Ohio Driver Killed by Police

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 25:

Court rules Stark County can buy voting machines

The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a county elections board in a dispute over buying voting machines that stems from the 2020 presidential election. At issue before the court was a rift between the bipartisan elections board in Stark County and the Republican-dominated board of commissioners. The elections board asked the court to intervene after the commissioners delayed the purchase of Dominion Voting Systems approved by the elections board. The Supreme Court ruled that the commissioners must buy the machines. The elections board says it reviewed and rejected unfounded allegations that the machines altered the results of the presidential election.

U.S. Supreme Court won't hear case of Ohio driver killed by police

The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that the family of a Black driver who was fatally shot by a white police officer in Euclid cannot sue the city or the officer. The high court declined to hear the case involving the fatal shooting of unarmed Luke Stewart. The court did not comment in turning away the case, among many it declined to hear. Stewart’s family had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after he was shot by Officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. Stewart’s shooting inflamed racial tensions in the city.

Millions of Ohioans sign up for vaccine lottery ahead of first drawing

Governor Mike DeWine says nearly 2.8 million residents have registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize ahead of the first drawing. DeWine says vaccinations have surged across demographic groups since he announced the incentive program. The lottery provides five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to children. Winners will be announced weekly. DeWine announced the incentive program two weeks ago with the goal of jumpstarting the slowing COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Statehouse bill would allow paid endorsements, sponsorships for college athletes

Senator Niraj Antani of Dayton has introduced a bill that would give college athletes in the state the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals. Several other states have introduced similar NIL bills, short for “name, image, and likeness.” Federal legislation is also pending. The U.S. Supreme Court in March heard arguments brought by athletes who say the NCAA’s current rules are unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.

Lordstown Motors cuts production goal

Lordstown Motors says it’s going to cut production by half this year. Company CEO Steve Burns made the announcement during a conference call yesterday. Mahoning Matters reports it’s the first time the company has admitted it won’t reach a big September production goal. Burns says the new goal is now 1,000 electric pickups with the first vehicles expected to be delivered in the 4th quarter of the year. He adds they’re in talks with large strategic investors and are still hoping for an Advance Technology Manufacturing loan from the U.S. Department of Energy but says a sale of the company is “not anywhere in our vernacular.”

New owners for shuttered Brook Park Ford plant

There’s a new owner for Ford’s former Brook Park #2 engine plant. Crain's Cleveland Business reports a joint venture that includes Weston Inc., the DeGeronimo Companies, and Scannell Properties has picked up the shuttered plant for $31.5 million. Crain's reports the new owners will tear down some of the old plant, but what comes next will depend on who the new tenants will be.

Peleton announces first U.S. factory near Toledo

Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio. The exercise equipment maker says the Peloton Output Park near Toledo will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+, and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing and office space and amenities. The site will eventually employ more than 2,000 workers. The exercise equipment maker has been working to keep up with soaring demand during the pandemic.

Cleveland holds on in 6-5 win over Tigers

Jordan Luplow made a diving catch with the bases loaded to preserve a 6-5 victory for Cleveland over the Tigers. Luplow, who entered as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the catch look rather easy, but the ninth inning was anything but for closer Emmanuel Clase, who held on for his eighth save in nine chances.

