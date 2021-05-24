Morning Headlines: Vax-a-Million Lottery Leads to Jump in Coronavirus Vaccinations; Angley Remembered in Sunday Service

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 24:

Vax-a-Million lottery leads to jump in coronavirus vaccinations

Angley remembered in hour-long Sunday service

Akron ranked 12 th in nation as emerging housing maket

in nation as emerging housing maket Part of I-76 to be closed for resurfacing this summer

Gov. DeWine shuffles leadership staff

Three killed in Youngstown bar shooting

Fights lead to early closure at Kings Island

Cleveland falls to Minnesota in extra innings

Vax-a-Million lottery leads to jump in coronavirus vaccinations

The number of Ohioans age 16 and older getting their initial coronavirus vaccinations jumped 33% week over week after the state announced its Vax-a-Million lottery. That's an increase of nearly 30,000 people. State health department data shows more than 119,000 people age 16 and older got a shot from May 13 to May 19. The analysis did not include doses received by children ages 12 to 15, who first became eligible for vaccinations the day the lottery was announced.

Angley remembered in Sunday service

The Reverend Ernest Angley was remembered in an hour-long service yesterday at Grace Cathedral. Angley died earlier this month at the age of 99. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the service was streamed online, but cars began filling up the parking lot an hour before the remembrance. During the service, pastors praised his work in Akron going back to the 1950s. One of those speaking defended Angley against being falsely accused, but without going into detail. The Beacon Journal has documented allegations against Angley of sexual impropriety.

Akron ranked 12th in nation as an emerging housing market

Akron’s housing market continues to be a hot one. Crain's Cleveland Business reports Akron ranked 12th in the nation last month in Realtor.com’s emerging housing markets index. The ratings looks at a number of factors including the real estate market, economic health, and quality of life. The chief economist for Realtor.com tells Crain's that more employers are considering making work from home permanent, and that’s driving up the appeal of Midwest cities like Akron and its affordable housing.

Part of I-76 to be closed for resurfacing this summer

The next phase of highway construction in Akron is going to mean some changes for a lot of motorists. The Ohio Department of Transportation will be shutting down the Kenmore leg of I-76 next week for a major resurfacing project. This is the first phase of a four-year reconstruction of the Central Interchange. ODOT spokesman Ray Marsch tells the Akron Beacon Journal that due to the size of the project, it wouldn’t be practical to try and keep this section of I-76 open while the work was going on. They’re taking out the concrete roadway down to the dirt and replacing it with asphalt. The closure begins June 3rd and is expected to last into mid-August.

Gov. DeWine shuffles leadership staff

Gov. Mike DeWine has shuffled his senior leadership team, moving a chief-of-staff who was pivotal in the appointment of a former top utility regulator now under federal scrutiny into a new advisory role. The governor's office says Laurel Dawson will serve as counsel to the governor and will continue to advise DeWine while pushing administrative initiatives statewide in collaboration with local organizations, businesses, and government offices. Dawson helped screen Sam Randazzo, who DeWine appointed as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo later resigned under a cloud. Policy director Michael Hall becomes the new chief of staff.

Three killed in Youngstown bar shooting

At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting yesterday outside a bar in Youngstown. Police Chief Carl Davis says they got reports of gunfire early yesterday morning near the Torch Club Bar & Grille. None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.” No arrests have been reported, but police say they are talking to several people.

Fights lead to early closure at Kings Island

Opening weekend at Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati was marked by an early closing over the weekend. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the park closed a half-hour early Saturday night after police responded to several fights in the parking lot. Kings Island released a statement that it decided to close the park because of the unruly behavior which did not align with the park’s values.

Cleveland falls to Minnesota in extra innings

Cleveland lost to the Twins 8-5 yesterday at Progressive Field. This was despite a 9th inning comeback in which Cleveland tied the game. Cleveland also found out yesterday it will be without cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes for between five and seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain. Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday's game. Reyes’s absence will be a major setback for Cleveland’s offense, which has struggled most of the season.

