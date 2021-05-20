NEO SOJO is a team of news outlets including WKSU passionate about news and information, amplifying the voices of those often unheard, and changing the narrative about our communities.
What's Next for NEOSOJO? We Want to Hear From You
The Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative is looking for your input on what to focus on next when it comes to our joint news coverage of Northeast Ohio. Our past reporting has included stories on evictions and rental assistance, the end of moratoriums on utility cutoffs and vaccine hesitancy. What comes next? Please take a moment to fill out our survey.