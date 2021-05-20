© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEO_SOJO_2-01.png
Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative
NEO SOJO is a team of news outlets including WKSU passionate about news and information, amplifying the voices of those often unheard, and changing the narrative about our communities.

What's Next for NEOSOJO? We Want to Hear From You

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published May 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT

The Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative is looking for your input on what to focus on next when it comes to our joint news coverage of Northeast Ohio. Our past reporting has included stories on evictions and rental assistance, the end of moratoriums on utility cutoffs and vaccine hesitancy. What comes next? Please take a moment to fill out our survey.

Tags

NEO SOJO
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer