Mark's Almanac for May 19, 2021

It was on this date in 1929 that a shocking event in baseball occurred when the Yankees took on the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Fans fled to the grandstand because of an incoming thunderstorm. Two fans were trampled to death and 62 others were injured in the panic. And it was on this date in 1964 that U.S. Diplomats discovered at least 40 secret microphones implanted at the American Embassy in Moscow.