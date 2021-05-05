Morning Headlines: Voters Overwhelmingly Pass Library Levies; Coates Wins Heated Stow Judicial Race

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 5:

Library levies pass overwhelmingly

Coates defeats challenger in heated Stow judicial race

School levies see mixed results

Youngstown mayor defeats challenger

Medina voters approve relocating historic courthouse

Brecksville voters approve Sherwin-Williams rezoning

Ohio GOP set to censure Rocky River Rep. Gonzalez

Tri-C to pause sports until fall 2022

UA names new athletic director

Library levies pass overwhelmingly

A number of library levies on the ballot in Northeast Ohio overwhelmingly passed. Summit County voters approved a six-year, $1.9 million renewal for the Akron-Summit County system. It generates more than $15 million annually. A renewal for Hudson library passed, as did one in Dover in Tuscarawas County. Four in Lorain County passed: Oberlin, Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake, and Lorain Public.

Coates defeats challenger in heated Stow judicial race

In a heated primary race in Summit County, Stow Municipal Court Judge Lisa Coates defeated a challenge from her colleague, presiding Judge Kim Hoover. Coates, who will become presiding judge when Hoover’s term ends, will face two independent candidates in the November general election. The court manages civil, traffic, and misdemeanor criminal cases from 16 northern Summit County communities.

School levies see mixed results

Voters rejected three levy proposals for Cuyahoga County school districts in the Tuesday election. Additional levies failed for North Olmsted, Parma, and Rocky River. In Summit County, voters in the Springfield Local district defeated a .75% income tax, which officials say will lead to deep cuts. Voters in that district previously defeated seven attempts at a property tax levy. In Stark, voters in the Louisville district approved the district’s fourth levy attempt, which will restore cuts including bussing. Levies in the Jackson and Canton Local districts also appear to have passed.

Youngstown mayor defeats challenger

In Youngstown, Mayor Tito Brown won Tuesday’s Democratic primary with about 58% of the vote over his two challengers. He will now face Republican Tracy Winbush in the November election. Three independent candidates are also seeking to be on the fall ballot as well as one write-in candidate.

Medina voters approve relocating historic courthouse

Voters in Medina approved a proposal to start work on moving their municipal court to the historic county courthouse on the town square. Issue 1 was the latest move in an ongoing dispute between the city and a group of residents who feel proposals to move the city court have been ill-conceived. The city says the move is necessary to meet modern security standards, such as keeping court personnel separated from witnesses and people on trial. The issue passed by just 102 votes.

Brecksville voters approve Sherwin-Williams rezoning

Brecksville voters have approved a proposal to amend zoning for the construction of a Sherwin-Williams research and development facility. The proposal changes the site from a residential classification to office laboratories. It passed with roughly 90% approval in unofficial results. The facility is part of Sherwin-Williams’ plan to build a new headquarters in Downtown Cleveland and continue its operations out of the Greater Cleveland area.

Ohio GOP set to censure Rocky River Rep. Gonzalez

The Ohio Republican Party is expected to vote this week to censure Republican Cleveland-area Congressman Anthony Gonzalez for his vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection. The party’s central committee will meet Friday and is also expected to censure the nine other Republican House members that voted in favor of impeachment. Gonzalez initially defended his vote, issuing a statement where he blamed the president for the attack and for abandoning his post while a mob ransacked the Capital building. Gonzalez has since remained silent on this issue, even as GOP Senate candidate and former party chair Jane Timken called for his resignation.

Tri-C to pause sports until fall 2022

Cuyahoga Community College is postponing all sports programs until fall 2022. Tri-C is among several Ohio Community College Athletic Conference schools to suspend athletic programs for some or all of the 2021-2022 academic year. During the hiatus, Tri-C plans to consolidate its athletic programs under the guidance of a collegewide athletics director, with a search beginning immediately.

UA names new athletic director

The University of Akron has hired the athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to lead its sports program. Charles Guthrie will replace Larry Williams, who decided not to renew his contract. The move still requires board approval. It’s the second time Gary Miller, Akron’s president, has hired Guthrie. He was also his pick for director while Miller was chancellor at Wisconsin-Green Bay before coming to Akron. The University of Akron last fall formed the Athletics Review Working Group tasked with recommending cost savings for the department. That group is expected to issue its report by early June.

