The Business Of Telehealth

Telehealth services skyrocketed after the pandemic hit and was embraced by many doctors and patients. Doctors and hospitals liked it, partly because the government and private insurers agreed to pay the same rate for online visits as in-person visits.

But questions abound on whether insurers will continue that coverage, and whether states will step in to make it happen.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen of Kansas News Service takes us to Kansas where insurers and hospitals are wrestling over how much a telehealth visit should cost.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

