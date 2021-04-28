2021 Ohio SPJ Awards - Continuing Coverage - WKSU

The pandemic had a devastating impact on many sectors of the economy. Music was no exception, as artists, venues and even record stores tried to figure out how to stay afloat during the disruption. During this time, WKSU's Shuffle, which regularly looks at the music scene in Northeast Ohio, pivoted to looking at everything the region's music scene was doing to stay relevant, stay connected and simply survive. Three of the many stories that were produced are collected in the player at the top of this page. You can find details on each of the three stories in the information that follows.