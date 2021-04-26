2021 SPJ Awards - Best Science/Medical Reporting - WKSU

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, WKSU has produced stories on the latest developments with COVID-19 to keep listeners informed. This has included regular reporting focused on the science behind COVID-19 and the physical and mental impact the pandemic has had on our world. These three stories from WKSU's Jeff St.Clair are representative of the station''s commitment to providing our audiences with the information they need. Audio for all three stories are in the player above. More details about each of the three stories follows below.

The Problems with Antibody Testing and Why We May Never be Immune to COVID-19

Testing for coronavirus has become widespread in Ohio with pop-up stations and drive-through sampling sites.Those labs use a nasal swab to test for an active case of COVID-19.

Another type of test is also becoming available. It uses a blood sample to see if you may have already had the disease.

A Cleveland Clinic researcher says this antibody test is not something we should put much faith in.

What It Means to Lose Our Smiles When We Need Them Most

Masks are the most effective weapon we have right now in our battle against the coronavirus. Wearing a mask does take getting used to, and they are changing the way we connect with each other. But people are finding ways to enhance our masked communication.

Your Guide to Choosing a Coronavirus Vaccine

Operation Warp Speed, the government effort to fast-track coronavirus vaccines, has lived up to its name. A new vaccine for a new disease is here in record time, and more are in the works.

