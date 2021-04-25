2021 Ohio SPJ - Best Reporter

The pandemic presented a host of challenges to reporters in 2020. WKSU's Jeff St. Clair rose to meet those challenges. The composite of stories in the audio on this page demonstrate Jeff's ability to tackle and effectively translate the complicated science behind many facets of the coronavirus pandemic on stories like how it has especially impacted the mental health of young people and the effect not being able to see the smile behind the mask has had on community. Also it shows his skill in covering a range and diversity of topics interesting to Northeast Ohio such as tackling the confusion over home recycling, a startup promising to bring back jobs producing electric pickups in a shuttered GM plant and an annual rite of passage for birders in the region.

