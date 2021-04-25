2021 Ohio SPJ - Best Anchor - Amanda Rabinowitz

Amanda Rabinowitz has been a host, reporter and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. She's also the leader reporter for a radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene called Shuffle.