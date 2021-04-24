© 2021 WKSU
Collaborative News Lab a Boon for Students and News Services

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published April 24, 2021
photo of Susan Kirkman Zake
Kent State University
/
Susan Kirkman Zake

Susan Kirkman Zake is one of the founders of the Collaborative News Lab @ Kent State University. The Lab links journalism students with news organizations to their mutual benefit. She talks with Dean Amy Reynolds about how it started, and how using the students is lending a much needed hand to area news services.

Joe Gunderman
Joe Gunderman
